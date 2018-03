March 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Thursday its drug for a rare and fatal disease associated with progressive heart failure met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The company said the drug, tafamidis, showed statistically significant reduction in deaths and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations compared to a placebo at 30 months. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)