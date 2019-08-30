IN BRIEF: PG&E's law firm hires lawyer who worked for key bondholder

The law firm representing PG&E Corp in its multi-billion dollar bankruptcy has disclosed it has hired an associate from a firm where she worked for a bondholder that has with other bondholders sought to take control of the power provider.

Stephen Karotkin of Weil Gotshal & Manges said in a Thursday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that his firm has taken on Martha Martir in its Business Finance & Restructuring Department from Ropes & Gray.

