Westlaw News
August 30, 2019 / 9:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: PG&E's law firm hires lawyer who worked for key bondholder

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The law firm representing PG&E Corp in its multi-billion dollar bankruptcy has disclosed it has hired an associate from a firm where she worked for a bondholder that has with other bondholders sought to take control of the power provider.

Stephen Karotkin of Weil Gotshal & Manges said in a Thursday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that his firm has taken on Martha Martir in its Business Finance & Restructuring Department from Ropes & Gray.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UjsDKv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below