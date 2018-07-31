FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 12:34 AM / in an hour

California appeals court again rejects punitives for PG&E over 2015 wildfire

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A California appeals court on Friday denied a request that it rehear arguments for punitive damages against Pacific Gas and Electric Co over a wildfire that killed two people and destroyed some 900 homes.

The 2015 Butte Fire, which swept through central California’s Calaveras and Amador counties were started when a tree came into contact with an overhead power line owned and operated by PG&E, according to investigation report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OtKA5F

