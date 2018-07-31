California appeals court again rejects punitives for PG&E over 2015 wildfire

A California appeals court on Friday denied a request that it rehear arguments for punitive damages against Pacific Gas and Electric Co over a wildfire that killed two people and destroyed some 900 homes.

The 2015 Butte Fire, which swept through central California’s Calaveras and Amador counties were started when a tree came into contact with an overhead power line owned and operated by PG&E, according to investigation report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

