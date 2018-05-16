Poland's PGE wants its offshore wind to be ready to build in 2021

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest power company. PGE. expects its Baltic Sea wind farms to achieve ready-to-build status in 2021, Chief Executive Henryk Baranowski said on Wednesday.

Offshore wind farms and nuclear power station were two strategic options announced in 2016 by state-run PGE, which generates most of its electricity from lignite coal.

“We have an optimistic and quite an ambitious plan to achieve a ready-to-build status for our offshore wind in 2021,” Baranowski told a conference with analysts.

“At this moment we have a strategy, adopted in 2016, in which both nuclear and offshore are the options being considered. We have always said that we are open for any kind for partnership, but this partnership has to have reasonable business foundations,” Baranowski said.

Sources said that PGE has abandoned its leading role in plans to build Poland’s first nuclear power station as it focuses on new wind farms in the Baltic Sea. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)