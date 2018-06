June 21 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp and its Pacific Gas and Electric utility will record a pre-tax expense of $2.5 billion in the three months ending June 30, related to the California wildfires last year.

Earlier this month, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said its investigators had found “evidence of alleged violations of state law” by Pacific Gas and referred those cases to county prosecutors for further review. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)