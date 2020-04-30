MEDIA-PGE says Poland should consolidate power producers - Bloomberg

* EU support will be needed for Poland’s coal producers to help consolidate the Polish energy sector, PGE Chief Executive Officer Wojciech Dabrowski told Bloomberg.

* “If we want Polish companies to expand abroad, they need to be strong,” he said of the possibility of mergers in the sector. “It’s definitely an interesting, sensible idea and one of the possible options.”

