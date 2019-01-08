S&P downgrades PG&E ratings to 'junk' status

Jan 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Monday stripped PG&E Corp of its investment-grade credit rating, citing indications of a significant deterioration in the political and regulatory environment for the California power utility.

S&P cut the rating on both PG&E and its Pacific Power & Gas Co operating utility to “B” from its previous rating of “BBB-,” the lowest tier of so-called investment-grade ratings.

The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects PG&E’s recent announcement that its board was reviewing the company’s management, finances, governance and structural options.

"We assess this announcement as the culmination of a decisive souring of the political and regulatory environment," S&P said here in a statement.