Bonds News
January 8, 2019 / 4:32 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

S&P downgrades PG&E ratings to 'junk' status

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Monday stripped PG&E Corp of its investment-grade credit rating, citing indications of a significant deterioration in the political and regulatory environment for the California power utility.

S&P cut the rating on both PG&E and its Pacific Power & Gas Co operating utility to “B” from its previous rating of “BBB-,” the lowest tier of so-called investment-grade ratings.

The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects PG&E’s recent announcement that its board was reviewing the company’s management, finances, governance and structural options.

"We assess this announcement as the culmination of a decisive souring of the political and regulatory environment," S&P said here in a statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below