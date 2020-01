Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bankrupt California power producer PG&E Corp said on Wednesday it had reached a deal on its restructuring with creditors who were pushing for a rival plan.

PG&E said its creditors, led by Elliott Management and Pacific Investment Management Co, would drop their reorganization plan and support PG&E’s proposal, pending approval by a bankruptcy court. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)