PG&E seeks to block federal authority over renewable power agreements

California power provider PG&E Corp as part of its bankruptcy filing on Tuesday challenged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s claim to jurisdiction over any contracts it has with renewable energy producers.

Rejecting and assuming the power purchase agreements (PPAs) “will play a vital role in the reorganized debtors’ post-emergence operations and financial profile,” PG&E said in an adversary proceeding complaint that followed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

