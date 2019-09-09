Bonds News
PG&E proposes reorganization plan with $17.9 bln for wildfire claims

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - California power provider PG&E Corp on Monday unveiled the outlines of a reorganization plan that will pay $17.9 billion for claims stemming from the wildfires that pushed it to seek bankruptcy protection.

The plan filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco includes payments capped at $8.4 billion for wildfire victims, payments capped at $8.5 billion for reimbursing insurers that had paid victims and a $1 billion settlement with local governments.

Reporting by Jim Christie Editing by Chris Reese

