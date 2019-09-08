San Francisco makes $2.5 bln bid for PG&E's electric system -media report

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The city of San Francisco has offered to buy PG&E Corp’s power lines and other electrical system infrastructure serving the city for $2.5 billion, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The utility sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. The company was facing more than $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018, including November’s Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire of the state’s modern history. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)