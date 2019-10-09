Bonds News
Judge opens door to PG&E noteholders filing their own reorganization plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp on Wednesday issued an order opening the door to a group of noteholders to file their own reorganization plan for the California power provider.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said in his order filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that allowing the noteholders to file their plan while PG&E advances its own plan may help reach a global resolution of the case.

