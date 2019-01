Jan 29 (Reuters) - Power provider PG&E Corp filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, succumbing to liabilities stemming from wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E also filed a motion seeking court approval for a $5.5 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)