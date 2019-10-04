Bonds News
October 4, 2019 / 8:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

PG&E says it has debt financing commitments of $34.35 bln for reorganization

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - California power provider PG&E Corp said in court papers on Friday it has received debt financing commitments of $34.35 billion for a planned Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

PG&E in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said the commitments are from leading money center banks and have terms superior to those in a proposed reorganization plan that a group of noteholders want to file for the company. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by David Gregorio)

