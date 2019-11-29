PG&E says its distribution lines caused no deadly fires in 2019

Nov 29 (Reuters) - California utility PG&E Corp has determined that no lives or structures were lost in 2019 due to wildfires that may have been caused by its distribution lines, according to a Friday court filing.

The company also said it found 218 instances of damage from wind or falling vegetation that could have caused wildfires if it had not taken the controversial step of shutting power to millions of customers during high winds in late October. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)