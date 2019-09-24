Westlaw News
September 24, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

PG&E tweaks reorganization plan after $11 bln settlement

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

PG&E Corp filed an amended reorganization plan on Monday after notching a formal settlement with insurers stemming from wildfires that pushed the power producer into bankruptcy that pays them $11 billion, compared with up to $8.5 billion as initially proposed.

The plan filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco also maintains a previously announced $1 billion settlement with a group of local governments hit by the wildfires in 2017 and 2018 as well as an $8.4 billion offer for individual victims of the blazes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ms2dZO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below