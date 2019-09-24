PG&E tweaks reorganization plan after $11 bln settlement

PG&E Corp filed an amended reorganization plan on Monday after notching a formal settlement with insurers stemming from wildfires that pushed the power producer into bankruptcy that pays them $11 billion, compared with up to $8.5 billion as initially proposed.

The plan filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco also maintains a previously announced $1 billion settlement with a group of local governments hit by the wildfires in 2017 and 2018 as well as an $8.4 billion offer for individual victims of the blazes.

