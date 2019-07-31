PG&E says it 'strongly disagrees' delayed maintenance played role in Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp said in court papers on Wednesday that it “strongly disagrees” with a suggestion in a Wall Street Journal article that the company knowingly deferred maintenance on equipment that caused California’s Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s modern history.

PG&E filed the papers to answer a U.S. District Court judge’s order demanding the power provider respond to a Wall Street Journal article alleging that the company did not upgrade parts of its electrical grid that it was aware could spark wildfires. (Reporting by Jim Christie Editing by Leslie Adler)