Fitch, S&P cut ratings on PG&E

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Fitch and S&P again cut their ratings on PG&E Corp and its Pacific Power & Gas Co unit on Monday, after the owner of the biggest U.S. power utility by customers said it was preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as this month.

S&P cut its rating to ‘CC’ from ‘B’, while Fitch downgraded to ‘C’ from ‘BBB’.

Ratings on the California power company was cut last week in the face of massive claims stemming from deadly wildfires.