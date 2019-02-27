PG&E slips after WSJ reports co delayed safety overhaul

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares of PG&E Corp fell 2 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported here the company had repeatedly delayed a safety overhaul of a century-old high-voltage transmission line, a prime suspect behind the deadliest wildfire in California history.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January in anticipation of liabilities from California wildfires, including a catastrophic 2018 blaze that killed 86 people. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)