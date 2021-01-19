Poland's demand for gas hits record due to cold snap, PGNiG says

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s demand for gas surged to a record high due to freezing temperatures, the country’s dominant gas company PGNiG said on Tuesday.

State-run PGNiG estimated that in the past 24 hours it delivered around 81 million cubic metres of gas, a daily delivery record. The previous record of 78.8 million cubic metres was reported in the winter of 2018, the company said.