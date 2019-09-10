EU's top court overrules decision on Gazprom's access to Opal pipeline

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice has overruled a European Commission decision that approved Russia’s Gazprom gaining more capacity on the Opal gas pipeline through Germany, Poland’s state-run news agency said on Tuesday.

In 2016, the European Commission raised a cap on Gazprom’s use of the Opal pipeline, which carries gas from the Nord Stream pipeline that crosses the Baltic Sea to customers in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG took legal action against that decision.

“The court has agreed with our arguments,” Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told reporters on Tuesday.