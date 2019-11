WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The first quarter of 2020 will be most intensive ever when it comes to liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies to Poland, the deputy head of Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG said on Thursday.

Maciej Wozniak said the company expects first quarter 2020 LNG supplies of around 1 billion cubic metres after regasification. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Alan Charlish)