April 23, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's PGNiG says Q1 gas sales up 13 pct y-o-y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG) said on Monday it sold 9.9 billion cubic metres of gas in the first quarter of 2018, up from 8.78 billion a year earlier.

PGNiG also said its gas production fell slightly in the quarter to 1.18 billion cubic metres, from 1.19 billion a year earlier, while imports from Russia rose to 2.98 billion from 2.71 billion cubic metres a year ago.

Poland’s energy strategy aims to make the country less reliant on supplies from Russia. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Koper Editing by Susan Fenton)

