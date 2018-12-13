Poland's PGNiG receives spot U.S. LNG delivery

KATOWICE, Poland, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Polish gas company PGNiG is set to receive a spot cargo of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Thursday as part of plans to reduce its reliance on Russian imports and to become a bigger player in the LNG market.

PGNiG said the Hoegh Gallant tanker with 65,000 tonnes of LNG is nearing the Baltic Sea terminal of Swinoujscje.

The delivery will be PGNiG’s third spot deal this year and seventh since the Swinoujscje terminal opened in 2015.

PGNiG has been buying LNG from Qatar, Norway and the United States on the spot market as well as under term contracts.

The company is “building a diversified LNG contract portfolio - not only in terms of the sources of supply but also the duration of contracts... (and) we are still interested in the opportunities that come out on the spot market,” PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak was quoted as saying in a statement.