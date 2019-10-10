Westlaw News
October 10, 2019 / 9:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Covington and Latham advise on UCB $2.1 bln acquisition of Ra Pharma

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Law firms Covington & Burling and Latham & Watkins are advising on Belgian drugmaker UCB’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Cambridge Massachusetts-based Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc, which was announced on Thursday.

New York-based Covington partners J.D. Weinberg and Kyle Rabe represented UCB, while Latham partners Scott Shean, Daniel Rees and Peter Handrinos advised Ra Pharma, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IFT9ZF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below