IN BRIEF: Covington and Latham advise on UCB $2.1 bln acquisition of Ra Pharma

Law firms Covington & Burling and Latham & Watkins are advising on Belgian drugmaker UCB’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Cambridge Massachusetts-based Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc, which was announced on Thursday.

New York-based Covington partners J.D. Weinberg and Kyle Rabe represented UCB, while Latham partners Scott Shean, Daniel Rees and Peter Handrinos advised Ra Pharma, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.

