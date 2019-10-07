Prosecutor who led cases over meningitis outbreak joins Wilmer

A Boston federal prosecutor who led cases against a compounding pharmacy’s founders and employees over their roles in a 2012 viral meningitis outbreak joined WilmerHale as a partner, the law firm said Monday.

George Varghese moved to private practice as a Boston-based partner in Wilmer’s white collar defense and investigations group. He was most recently an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

