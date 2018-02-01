FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:42 AM / in 16 minutes

Pharma trade group urges appeals court to save Allergan's Restasis patents

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A trade group for brand-name pharmaceutical companies on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to reverse a ruling that canceled patents on dry-eye medicine Restasis that Allergan PLC had transferred to a Native American tribe.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in support of Allergan’s appeal of the October 2017 decision invalidating the Restasis patents and opening the door to generic versions from rivals including Mylan NV.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ntSnnp

