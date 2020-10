MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Pharmamar said on Monday that its aplidin cancer drug has “enormous promise” as a treatment for COVID-19 after completing successful phase 2 trials.

Phase 3 trials are set to get underway soon in Spain, Dr Jose Jimeno, the company’s clinical biology director said at an event to present the phase 2 results. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Inti Landauro)