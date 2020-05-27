Germany's PharmaSGP plans initial public offering

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - German non-prescription painkiller maker PharmaSGP plans to list on the stock exchange, as its founders want to cash out and focus on other projects, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts value the company at 450-520 million euros ($493-570 million) and the deal could see at least 50% of the company sold to investors, people close to the matter said.

In 2019, PharmaSGP generated revenues of 62.6 million euros and an EBIT margin of 35.8%. Berenberg is organising the transaction.