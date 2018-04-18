Egypt's Pioneers Holding to increase capital by 30 pct -CEO

CAIRO, April 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE aims to increase its capital by 30 percent or 1.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($61.23 million), CEO Walid Zaki said on Wednesday.

The company’s capital is currently 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($204 million) and is distributed over 708.4 million shares at a nominal value of five pounds per share.

The company’s shares trade on the Egyptian stock exchange market at about 11 pounds.