Bain shelves plans to float French car parts group PHE

PARIS (Reuters) -French car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe (PHE) on Wednesday pulled its initial public offering in Paris, citing unfavourable market conditions, the latest sign of souring investor interest in stock market listings.

PHE, also known as Autodis, blamed “unfavorable” market conditions for IPOs in the United States and Europe for the cancellation. A listing was initially slated for June 3.

It is a fresh blow for private equity shareholder Bain, which had already made one attempt to float Autodis in May 2018 but cancelled due to a “cautious” market environment.

While 2021 has been a record year for IPOs both in Europe and globally, there has been some evidence of cooling sentiment of late.

German online car retailer Meinauto pulled its listing recently while semiconductor firm Alphawave saw its shares drop 21% on its market debut last month.

PHE was one of several French groups venturing out with after a slow start to the year for IPOs in the country.

French digital music company Believe is also one of the prominent candidates looking for investor backing. Believe announced on Tuesday that it had reduced its IPO target to 300 million euros ($367 million), 40% less than it had said last month when it first disclosed its plans for a share listing.