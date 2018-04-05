FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 11:35 PM

Student loan servicer sues Connecticut over license threat

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, one of the country’s largest student loan servicers, has sued the Connecticut Banking Department, challenging the agency’s demands for confidential information about its student loan borrowers.

Filed on Wednesday in a District of Columbia federal court, the lawsuit said Connecticut has threatened to revoke its license to service student loans in the state if it does not get the information, a move that would make it unable to service about 100,000 student loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2En2qAY

