January 9, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Penn. student loan servicer accused of fraud in new lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A group of student loan borrowers has sued one of the country’s largest servicers of federal student loan debt, accusing the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency of extending the length of student loans to increase its servicing fees.

Filed in Philadelphia federal court on Monday, the proposed class action accuses the servicer of fraud, unjust enrichment, misrepresentation and violations of various state consumer protection laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mbt7BC

