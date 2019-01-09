4th Circuit won't revive whistleblower's student loan lawsuit

A federal appeals court has refused to revive a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing student lender Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency of defrauding a federal student loan financing program of millions of dollars from 2002 to 2006.

In an opinion on Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the whistleblower, former U.S. Department of Education researcher Jon Oberg, failed to show that a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia gave faulty instructions to a jury hearing his case or excluded evidence that would have helped establish PHEAA’s guilt.

