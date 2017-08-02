Philadelphia refiner, grappling with debt, says operations uninterrupted -letter

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions will continue to operate its refinery without interruption as it seeks ways to tackle its debt burden, the company’s chief executive officer told employees in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

It followed a Reuters report on Tuesday which said that the company tapped investment bank PJT Partners Inc for advice on dealing with its near-term debt maturities, including a $550 million loan that comes due in 2018.

“PES is in the midst of an ongoing process to assess our capital structure with the goal of improving financial flexibility,” CEO Greg Gatta told employees in the letter dated Aug. 1. “We have engaged financial and legal advisors and are working constructively with our lenders to find a solution that will support the business for years to come.”

Gatta cited the Reuters report as the impetus for the letter.

The PES-owned refinery, located in South Philadelphia, is the largest on the East Coast. It has a capacity of 335,000 barrels per day.

A PES spokesman had no immediate response for a request for comment on the letter.

The latest developments come five years after private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and Energy Transfer Partners LP’s Sunoco Inc cut a deal, supported by tax breaks and grants, to rescue the refinery owner from bankruptcy.

The company had success in the initial years but has been whipsawed by weakening discounts on Bakken crude, high regulatory costs associated with the U.S. renewable fuel standard program and an industry-wide downturn, Gatta said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by W Simon)