FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 5:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Two black men arrested at a Starbucks restaurant reached an agreement with Philadelphia for $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs, the Associated Press reported here$1-each-and-a-city-pledge-of-$200K-for-young-entrepreneurs on Wednesday.

Separately, Starbucks Corp said bit.ly/2rgDruK its Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson reached a financial settlement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson. The company said further details will be provided in a mutually agreed public statement.

The arrests on April 12 sparked wide-spread protests and calls for boycotts of the coffee chain. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.