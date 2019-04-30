FDA permits sale of Philip Morris IQOS tobacco heating device

April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it would permit Philip Morris to sell its IQOS tobacco heating system in the United States.

Following a rigorous science-based review, the agency determined that authorizing the device for the U.S. market is appropriate for the protection of the public health because it produces fewer or lower levels of some toxins than combustible cigarettes, the FDA said in a statement. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)