Ex-Philippine leader Aquino's death due to renal failure - family

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - The cause of death of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino was renal disease as a result of diabetes, his family said on Thursday.

“It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno Noynoy Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep. His death certificate pronounced his death at 6:30 a.m. due to renal disease secondary to diabetes,” the family said in a statement read by Pinky Aquino Abellada, one of four surviving sisters of Aquino. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)