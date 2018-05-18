FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 18, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philippine c.bank further relaxes forex rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, May 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank announced on Friday further easing of foreign exchange rules to make transactions within the local banking system easier for individuals and businesses.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Officer-in-Charge Diwa Guinigundo said the conversion of foreign currency loans granted by banks to peso loans would no longer require central bank approval “under certain conditions” meant to ensure lenders understand the extent of risks involved.

The simplified rule would also apply to the transfer of foreign currency loans, as well as acquired real estate property, from banks’ foreign currency deposit unit books to regular banking unit books, Guinigundo said.

“The new policy is in line with the BSP’s thrust to further liberalize FX rules while maintaining a safe and sound financial system, a stable FX market, and an appropriate monetary policy,” Guinigundo said in a statement.

Policymakers have been relaxing foreign exchange rules in recent years to make it more responsive to the needs of one of Asia’s fastest growing economies.

For the central bank's announcement, click on bit.ly/2KBGG7X

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.