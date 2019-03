MANILA, March 4 (Reuters) - Philippines Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Monday that he has been named central bank governor.

Diokno said “yes” in a phone message to Reuters when asked to confirm media reports that President Rodrigo Duterte has named him governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to replace Nestor Espenilla who died of cancer on Feb 23. (Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by Peter Graff)