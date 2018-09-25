FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 25, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Philippines central bank to show strong policy action -deputy governor

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The central bank of The Philippines will take strong action at its next meeting on Thursday, deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said on Tuesday.

The central bank is widely expected to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent in a bid to curb inflation and shore up the shaky peso currency, according to a Reuters’ poll.

“I expect strong monetary policy action,” said Diwa Guinigundo, speaking on the sidelines of investor meetings in London.

Policy makers have hiked interest rates by 100 bps since May, to tamp down price pressures from higher taxes, a weak peso , and rising food and fuel costs. (Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.