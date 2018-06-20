Philippine cbank awards $1.43 bln in term deposits

June 20 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine central bank’s auction of 7-day, 14-day and 28-day term deposit facilities (TDF) on Wednesday:

* Central bank awarded total of 76.225 billion pesos ($1.43 billion), below its 100 billion pesos offer.

* Central bank fully awarded 40 billion pesos in 7-day TDF at average yield of 3.6927, versus the previous auction’s 3.6979.

* Central bank awarded 28.016 billion pesos worth of 14-day TDF, below an offer of 40 billion pesos, at average yield of 3.7342 percent, versus the previous auction’s 3.7222 percent.

* Central bank awarded 8.209 billion pesos worth of 28-day TDF, below an offer of 20 billion pesos, at average yield of 3.7326 percent, versus the previous auction’s 3.7264 percent.