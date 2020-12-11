Philippine c.bank revises up 2020, 2021 c/a surplus projections

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday revised up its projections for the country’s current account and balance of payments surpluses this year and in 2021, underscoring an improved outlook for the pandemic-hit economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) now expects the current account surplus for this year to reach $8.4 billion, or 2.3% of GDP. For next year, the surplus is seen at $6.1 billion, or 1.5% of GDP.

The forecasts were increased from the September projections of $6 billion (1.6% of GDP) for 2020 and $3.1 billion (0.8% of GDP) for next year.

The balance of payments is now seen yielding a surplus of $12.8 billion this year (3.4% of GDP) compared with $8.1 billion (2.2% of GDP) projected previously.

For 2021, the BOP surplus is forecast to hit $3.3 billion (0.8% of GDP) versus a previous projection of $3.4 billion (0.9% of GDP). (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)