FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 1, 2018 / 3:47 AM / in an hour

Philippine c.bank rules out peso meltdown as currency hits 2-mth low vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank chief on Thursday dismissed suggestions there could be a meltdown of the peso, which hit a two-month low against the U.S. dollar, saying the currency was supported by healthy economic fundamentals.

“There will be volatility, runs and corrections, and the public should plan accordingly and factor in exchange risk in their decisions,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla told reporters.

But he said the Philippines was “very far from any foreign exchange crisis” given its large foreign exchange reserves and “secondary buffers” as well as the country’s investment grade-rating. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.