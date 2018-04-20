FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 20, 2018 / 2:03 AM / in 3 hours

Philippine central bank says policy actions appropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 20 (Reuters) - Philippine Central Bank Governor Nestor Espenilla said on Friday the monetary authority is satisfied with its current policy actions despite a weaker currency, rising inflation and falling stocks.

“In my view, the sum of BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) actions remain appropriate for the situation,” Espenilla told reporters in a text message.

Espenilla said the central bank’s term deposit facilities, which allows it to mop up liquidity, “have been moving in the right direction as guided and enabled by our open market operations.”

“This is having the desired effect on other market rates that in turn help regulate the economy and control inflation.”

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.