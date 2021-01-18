Philippines c.bank governor takes leave after medical procedure

MANILA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Philippine central bank governor Benjamin Diokno has taken medical leave to recover from a medical procedure to address a blood clot caused by a “minor head accident”, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Monday.

Diokno, 72, has designated Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila to be in charge during his absence.

“The procedure went well and I’m on my way to recovery,” Diokno said in a message to the Monetary Board and BSP staff.

The governor is expected to be discharged from hospital in four or five days and is expected to return to work subsequently, the BSP said in a statement.

The BSP next meets to review policy on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)