UPDATE 1-Philippine c.bank revises up 2020, 2021 c/a surplus projections

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday revised up its projections for the country’s current account and balance of payments surpluses this year and in 2021, underscoring an improved outlook for the pandemic-hit economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) now expects the current account surplus for this year to reach $8.4 billion, or 2.3% of GDP. For next year, the surplus is seen at $6.1 billion, or 1.5% of GDP.

The forecasts were increased from the September projections of $6 billion (1.6% of GDP) for 2020 and $3.1 billion (0.8% of GDP) for next year.

The balance of payments is now seen yielding a surplus of $12.8 billion this year (3.4% of GDP) compared with $8.1 billion (2.2% of GDP) projected previously.

For 2021, the BOP surplus is forecast to hit $3.3 billion (0.8% of GDP) versus a previous projection of $3.4 billion (0.9% of GDP).

“The latest BOP assessment for 2020 reflects the apparent bottoming out of the COVID-19 impact ... (and) improved market confidence following positive vaccine news,” the central bank said in a statement.

The forecast also took into account a narrower trade deficit, with exports now forecast to contract by 14%, from 16% projected previously.

In a briefing, BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said the latest projections also took into account a “much better (GDP) number” in the last quarter, describing the government’s forecast of an 8.5%-9.5% contraction this year to be “on the pessimistic side”.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves are seen rising to $105 billion by end-2020, and to $106 billion next year.

The central bank, however, said downside risks remain, citing the reimposition of lockdowns in some of the country’s major trading partners and the potential economic implications of exit measures from the massive global financial stimulus. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)