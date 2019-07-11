U.N. launches investigation into Philippines drug war deaths

GENEVA, July 11 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to set up a preliminary U.N. investigation into thousands of killings in the Philippines so-called ‘war on drugs’.

The resolution, brought by Iceland, was adopted by a vote of 18 countries in favour, 14 against (including China), with 15 abstentions (including Japan) at the 47-member forum in Geneva.

The Philippines delegation urged countries to vote against the text which asks U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to report back on her findings in June 2020. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)