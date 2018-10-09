FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018

Philippines' Duterte health condition "not serious" - spokesman

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The condition of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s health “is not serious” and it will remain a confidential matter, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The president will abide by the constitution, but because it is not serious, he will treat his medical condition as confidential,” Harry Roque told a news briefing.

Eduardo Ano, the acting interior minister, said on Tuesday that Duterte had told a cabinet meeting on Monday night that test results showed he does not have cancer. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Darren Schuettler)

